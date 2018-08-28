CCTV footage of a van hitting a cyclist on the intersection of Guyton St and St Hill St in Whanganui.

A young boy on a bicycle was lucky to come away with only a minor injury after being hit by a van at speed at a Whanganui intersection on Tuesday afternoon.

The boy, a City College student just leaving school, had shot across the intersection of Guyton and St Hill streets just after 3pm.

Loud braking was heard as the van collided with the boy and his bike and CCTV footage shows him being shoved at the front of the van for about 10 metres until it comes to a stop.

The crash took place outside the Whanganui District Council building and a group of people were quickly on the scene with a first aid kit.

The woman who was driving the van was visibly distraught while another person was on their phone calling an ambulance.

Paramedics were on the scene within five minutes of the crash and a spokesperson said the boy suffered a minor injury and was taken to Whanganui Hospital.

The boy's friend, Karna Tui, was following and just missed getting hit as well.

He said his friend had a minor leg injury.

"No it went red ... we stopped at the red. We heard the crossing thing, we looked around and there was no one and we went. But [he] got hit.

"He went before me ... and then I went after him. [I was] pretty shocked really, I didn't think it happened. I was like 'What the hell'."

People near the intersection where the crash happened work to get the bike out from under the van.

Several onlookers had to combine to pick the van up and pull the bike out from underneath the front of it.

The bike's front wheel and chain had come off in the crash and the boy's school shoe could be seen stuck in the crook of the other wheel.

The police were also there and were seen interviewing the driver of the van and other witnesses.