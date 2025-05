Two appliances were sent to the Bell St fire.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

9 May, 2025 01:20 AM Quick Read

Two appliances were sent to the Bell St fire.

The cause of a fire at a Bell St property is under investigation.

Firefighters were called to the central Whanganui property about 3pm on Thursday.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Murray Dunbar said two appliances responded to the fire.

“It was well-alight on arrival, they extinguished it pretty quickly.”

Hato Hone St John was notified of the fire but not required.