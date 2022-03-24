John Cosford made his first hole in one earlier this week, at the Castlecliff Golf Club. Photo / Bevan Conley

John Cosford made his first hole in one earlier this week, at the Castlecliff Golf Club. Photo / Bevan Conley

After 17 years of playing golf, John Cosford has achieved every player's dream.

The vice club captain of the Castlecliff Golf Club got his first hole-in-one on Wednesday.

"Two weeks ago, I hit what everyone thought was a perfect shot and the ball stopped an inch away from the hole," he said.

"Yesterday was pure luck honestly. I honestly half-pie duffed it off the tee, it hit the hill, rolled down into the hole. You don't have to draw a picture."

He got the ace on the fourth hole of the course, a 129-metre par three. The club of choice for Cosford was a seven iron.

With several high-ranking members of the club watching, Cosford admitted his shot was a bit lucky.

The shot was made all the better when clubmate Steve Cornor hit the previous shot within a foot of the hole. Cornor dared Cosford to get his shot closer.

"It was quite a special thing."