Whanganui Chronicle

Castlecliff Golf Club vice captain John Cosford snags his first hole in one

Quick Read
John Cosford made his first hole in one earlier this week, at the Castlecliff Golf Club. Photo / Bevan Conley

Logan Tutty
By
Logan Tutty

Multimedia journalist

After 17 years of playing golf, John Cosford has achieved every player's dream.

The vice club captain of the Castlecliff Golf Club got his first hole-in-one on Wednesday.

"Two weeks ago, I hit what everyone thought was a perfect shot and the ball stopped an inch away from the hole," he said.

"Yesterday was pure luck honestly. I honestly half-pie duffed it off the tee, it hit the hill, rolled down into the hole. You don't have to draw a picture."

He got the ace on the fourth hole of the course, a 129-metre par three. The club of choice for Cosford was a seven iron.

With several high-ranking members of the club watching, Cosford admitted his shot was a bit lucky.

The shot was made all the better when clubmate Steve Cornor hit the previous shot within a foot of the hole. Cornor dared Cosford to get his shot closer.

"It was quite a special thing."