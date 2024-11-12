It is at the Racecourse from Friday to Sunday (November 15-17).

Expect family and thrill rides, along with food and games – as well as Mahon’s newest phenomenon, The Ali Baba.

The new Ali Baba thrill ride will be in action at Mahon's Whanganui Carnival this weekend.

The family-friendly thrill ride takes its riders 20m above the ground and swings around the main pillar, making for an enthralling experience.

“It is very, very popular, I can tell you that much,” Paul Mahon said.

The Mahons and their 50-odd employees began their preparations on a sunny, warm Tuesday. Stubbies and singlets were the fashion trending at the Racecourse.

“It’s certainly a lot nicer up here than in Wellington last weekend,” Mahon said.

However, MetService is forecasting rain for the end of the week in Whanganui.

“I don’t bother reading the weather forecast any more, but the rides are structurally sound if that is the concern,” Mahon said.

Entry is free and the carnival rides operate with a coupon system.

The carnival will operate on Friday 6.30-10pm, Saturday 11am-4pm then 6.30-10pm and Sunday 11am-4pm.