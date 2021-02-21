Car winner Johnny Fraser has not missed a single Masters Games

Johnny Fraser (right), winner of the Suzuki Swft GL, with Downer NZ Masters Games manager Rachel O'Connor and Suzuki NZ general manager of automobile marketing Gary Collins. Photo / Paul Brooks

Johnny Fraser won the Suzuki Swift GL raffled at this year's Downer NZ Masters Games, and it couldn't have gone to a more deserving winner.

Johnny, 71, has been involved with the Games since the beginning, usually competing, up until four or five years ago. Now he manages a football team – Athletic Cosmos, just missing out on a bronze medal this year.

"I have been at every single Masters Games (in Whanganui). I was on the committee with the council at the first one, the original," he says. He still has a letter of thanks from mayor Chas Poynter.

"It was a real gamble, and there was no Dunedin in it then, it was only Whanganui."

That was in 1989.

"Everybody in our team – Trevor Strong, Bryan Stewart … we were all in it."

At the moment Johnny is involved in fundraising for a new stadium at Wembley Park.

Tickets for the Suzuki were $10 each and the draw was made on Saturday, February 13 at the Games hub. The Suzuki Swift GL automatic is valued at $22,990 plus on road costs. Johnny has picked out a red model which should be ready for pick-up this week, according to General Manager of Automobile Marketing for Suzuki NZ, Gary Collins.