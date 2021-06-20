Car hits power pole in Pātea; State Highway 3 closed

Fire, police and ambulance attended an accident in Pātea. Photo / file

Part of State Highway 3 at Pātea in South Taranaki is closed after a car hit a power pole on Sunday afternoon.

Lines were brought down right across the main road just north of the town around 1pm, Pātea chief fire officer Nick Smith said. Fire, police and ambulance attended and the two people in the car were checked by ambulance staff at the scene.

The accident cut power to 172 properties, and Powerco estimates it will be restored by 6.30pm.

The highway is closed between Gloucester and Hadfield streets. Diversions are possible for light vehicles, but not for heavy ones, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said.