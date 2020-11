A ute crashed into a house in Whanganui on Sunday morning. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Emergency services were at the scene of a car versus house accident on Great North Rd in Whanganui this morning.

A white ute appeared to have crashed into the home, taking out a fence and driving through a garden in the process.

Police said the accident happened about 9.30am on Sunday.

A ute took out a fence before crashing into the house. Photo / Lewis Gardner

A person appeared to have been trapped in the vehicle.

St John said three people in the vehicle had minor injuries. They did not need to be taken to hospital.