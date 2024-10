“No people were trapped; we just assisted with scene protection.”

Lucas said there were power lines down and fire services made sure the scene was safe until Powerco arrived.

A Powerco spokesperson said when the incident occurred 1001 customers were affected.

“We were able to restore power supply to 738 of them by 8am.”

There were 263 Castlecliff customers still without power, the spokesperson said.

