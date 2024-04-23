A person was taken to Palmerston North Hospital after a car crashed down a bank in Feilding. Photo / Bevan Conley

A person is seriously injured after a car crashed down a bank in Kimbolton Rd, Feilding.

The person was taken by ambulance to Palmerston North Hospital.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said it responded to a call shortly before 9pm on Tuesday.

“When we found them, the car had gone down a bank.

“We had to go down there and use one of our special rescue basket stretchers.”

The patient was rescued from the gully and taken back to the road to be treated by the ambulance crew.

“They weren’t trapped, but they were down a bank.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said it responded with one ambulance, which took a patient in a serious condition to Palmerston North Hospital.

