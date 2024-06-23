Caroline Norton has transformed the former Aramoho pub into a popular venue. Photo / NZME

Rob Rattenbury is a retired police officer who lives in Whanganui. He has written a weekly column for the Chronicle since 2019.

OPINION

I went to lunch the other day with a bunch of old work colleagues. People I have known for years.

I was, at 72, the youngest there. The oldest was 94. It is a quiet bunch of decent people I am lucky enough to know.

We met in a private room at Caroline’s Boatshed. What an impressive establishment. I used to drink there quite often when I was a working man. I followed Caroline Norton from the Celtic Arms to Aramoho, to the old Aramoho Hotel that she saw such potential in after the Celtic burned down.

It was really sad to see the Celtic go. Again, many happy hours of meeting friends for drinks and dinner over the years.

But Whanganui people seem to have taken the Boatshed to their hearts. Caroline has established a business that means so much to so many different Whanganui and out-of-town people.

The place was absolutely humming the other day when I arrived at about 11.20am for a meeting and then a leisurely lunch with my old compadres. The carpark was just about full. It only got busier in the next half an hour or so.

What is so pleasant about entering the restaurant is the greeting one gets from the wonderful people who work there. Everyone has a smile and a cheery hello. They want to know how they can help. They are wonderful.

Even the cooks take time for a smile and a bro-wave. Watching them work is something else. I learned to cook like that years ago but soon decided it was just too hard. It is really hard work being a chef or part of the cooking and waiting team in a busy restaurant.

I take my hat off to them. I am never rude to them, ever. That’s something that really annoys me in others. They are not servants; they are professional people doing a very hard job.

I was standing near the bar, a little lost as the table we normally sit at was empty. I am never the first to arrive at our meetings, usually among the last actually. I don’t really like meetings so usually arrive a bit late; I’m more interested in the company and the tucker.

A young lady approached me and asked if I was in the “police party”. I smiled at that. It’s been many years since I was in any sort of police party. I was led out the back, through the gaming room to a private room where all my mates were already sitting.

I snuck in and grabbed a seat near the door - last in, first out.

The lunch went well as usual, talking to old friends I had not seen for some time, others I see often. Seeing the newer members attend, people I don’t know. People who maybe never served here as police but have moved here in retirement and now enjoy the fellowship of people with whom they have things in common.

I made a mental note to get to know them over the coming months, making sure I sit with a different group of people every time I attend.

Our group is a great comfort to those widowed partners of retired police, all women who were great supports to their police officer husbands in the day.

We talk about our children, all grown now, most with kids of their own. We were remembering them when they were small at children’s Christmas parties and other social police outings and get-togethers.

We exchange war stories and tales from yesteryear, mostly humorous. We mostly leave out the dark side of that life. Just a bunch of older people enjoying themselves, helped greatly by Caroline’s brilliant staff who attend us constantly, feeding and watering us.

While some of us may have been party animals in the old days, we are now mostly teetotal. Soft drinks, tea, coffee, and the occasional pint of beer can be seen.

About 1pm people start sloping off to a quiet afternoon with a full belly and more nice memories.

Caroline’s Boatshed is an award-winning business. While I was waiting to pay, I saw a small plaque by the till - Te Manu Atatū Best Māori Business Tourism and Hospitality award given to Caroline’s Boatshed in 2017. Te Manu Atatu is a national business networking organisation. Their awards matter.

Remember the old Aramoho Hotel? A fine establishment I am sure but who could have imagined it could be so transformed?

The vision involved in creating the Boatshed was the result of many years of business acumen and just plain hard work on behalf of Caroline and her team.

I’m looking forward to my next visit in a month or so.