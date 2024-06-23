Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Business acumen and hard work behind outstanding Whanganui venue - Rob Rattenbury

Rob Rattenbury
By
5 mins to read
Caroline Norton has transformed the former Aramoho pub into a popular venue. Photo / NZME

Caroline Norton has transformed the former Aramoho pub into a popular venue. Photo / NZME

Rob Rattenbury is a retired police officer who lives in Whanganui. He has written a weekly column for the Chronicle since 2019.

OPINION

I went to lunch the other day with a bunch of old

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle