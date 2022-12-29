Tranzit Coachlines is bringing the Autosense Heavy Vehicle Simulator to Whanganui on January 14, 2023. Photo / Supplied

Budding bus drivers can try driving a heavy vehicle simulator at Tranzit Coachlines’ careers event at the Whanganui River Markets.

As part of the New Zealand family-owned transport and tourism company’s efforts to attract more drivers to the industry, Tranzit Coachline’s Central team will hold a careers open day on January 14 in the tramway area at the market.

Tranzit central manager Connor Mear said the Autosense Heavy Vehicle Simulator would enable people to give bus driving a go in a safe, fun way without taking to the road.

There will be a fun prize at the conclusion of the event for the best driver on the day.

There will also be a barbecue, with representatives from Tranzit and Horizons Regional Council available to talk about career opportunities within the industry. Autosense representatives will also give out merchandise and promote driver safety.

The open day is from 8am to 1pm on Saturday, January 14.



