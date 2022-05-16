Stall holders Leaf and Sam from Lunalove at the first Bula Night Market.

On Friday, May 20 from 5.30pm, Bula Bure is hosting a night market with stalls of all varieties.

Local organisers were looking for a suitable winter venue and Bula Bure fits the bill perfectly. With the restaurant and bar being open for business, the market stalls will be under cover of the veranda with outdoor heaters.

Food will be available from the restaurant while the market stalls will focus on arts, crafts, second hand goods, cosmetics, vinyl records, candles and much more. People who are interested in holding a stall can get in touch to book their place.

The first Bula Night Market was held on April 15. With an outdoor fire, live music and kids' playground, the market had an inviting, family-friendly atmosphere.

After the first night, it was decided to hold the market regularly and organisers are planning for this to be a monthly event.

The Bula Night Market presents an opportunity for locals to try a new business venture or sell some unwanted items for cash. Another intended outcome of the markets is a space for community building and a chance to support local-made. Bula Bure provides delicious Fiji inspired food and a family-friendly atmosphere.

The Details

What: Whanganui Night Market

When: 5.30-7.30pm, Friday, May 20.

Where: Bula Bure restaurant, 149 London St, Whanganui

Contact: Ron Fisher 0276444884, ronaldofisher@hotmail.com