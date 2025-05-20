The comprehensive primary care package included more clinical placements for overseas-trained doctors, more training places for nurses and doctors, and better access to 24/7 digital services.

The announcement follows health care funding cuts and stalls in the Whanganui, Ruapehu and South Taranaki districts, including the end of funding for Whanganui’s Fit for Surgery programme, delays in the rebuild of the Seddon St health facility in Raetihi, and cutting vulnerable patient helpers in South Taranaki and Whanganui.

Whanganui MP Carl Bates said Pātea had been identified for improved rural and remote urgent care, whereas Hāwera was selected for an extended after-hours service.

“Budget 2025 invests $164m over four years to expand urgent and after-hours services across the country. In our region, that includes extended after-hours services in Hāwera, with new weekend availability to support local families and reduce pressure on our hospitals,” Bates said.

“Better urgent care is also coming to rural and remote communities like Pātea and Stratford, with improved access to tests and checks, locally available medicines, and 24/7 on-call in-person clinical support.”

Service providers, opening hours, delivery arrangements and delivery timelines are yet to be confirmed but are being worked through by Health New Zealand with providers.

All upgrades in the urgent and after-hours healthcare plan are expected to be rolled out within the next two years.

It includes new 24-hour urgent care services for larger centres, including Palmerston North, which Brown said would create more availability in hospitals.

“Expanding community-based urgent care will help ease pressure on hospitals and keep emergency departments’ wait times down for those with the most serious conditions,” he said.

“It also gives people more choice, particularly in rural and remote areas where options have been limited.”

Bates said the funding boost would improve local access to “timely, quality urgent care”, especially for more rural parts of the region.

“This is a major step toward a healthcare system that works for everyone,” he said.

“These are practical, on-the-ground changes that make a real difference. For parents with sick kids late at night, or older residents managing long-term conditions, knowing care is available locally and outside 9-to-5 hours is a big deal.”

Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.