Budget 2025: Hāwera, Pātea to benefit from rural urgent healthcare expansion

Olivia Reid
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon (right) and Health Minister Simeon Brown announced $164m for improved urgent care services, including in South Taranaki. Photo / Dean Purcell

A $164 million healthcare funding boost included in the Government’s Budget 2025 will provide more urgent and after-hours resources for rural communities, including Hāwera and Pātea.

“Strengthening urgent and after-hours care is an important part of our Government’s plan to ensure all New Zealanders have access to timely, quality healthcare,” Health Minister Simeon Brown said.

“This means 98% of New Zealanders will be able to receive in-person urgent care within one hour’s drive of their homes.”

The $164m adds to the now $16.68 billion over three Budgets for the goal of improved health in New Zealand, including the Government’s comprehensive primary care package announced in March.

The comprehensive primary care package included more clinical placements for overseas-trained doctors, more training places for nurses and doctors, and better access to 24/7 digital services.

The announcement follows health care funding cuts and stalls in the Whanganui, Ruapehu and South Taranaki districts, including the end of funding for Whanganui’s Fit for Surgery programme, delays in the rebuild of the Seddon St health facility in Raetihi, and cutting vulnerable patient helpers in South Taranaki and Whanganui.

Whanganui MP Carl Bates said Pātea had been identified for improved rural and remote urgent care, whereas Hāwera was selected for an extended after-hours service.

Budget 2025 invests $164m over four years to expand urgent and after-hours services across the country. In our region, that includes extended after-hours services in Hāwera, with new weekend availability to support local families and reduce pressure on our hospitals,” Bates said.

“Better urgent care is also coming to rural and remote communities like Pātea and Stratford, with improved access to tests and checks, locally available medicines, and 24/7 on-call in-person clinical support.”

Service providers, opening hours, delivery arrangements and delivery timelines are yet to be confirmed but are being worked through by Health New Zealand with providers.

All upgrades in the urgent and after-hours healthcare plan are expected to be rolled out within the next two years.

It includes new 24-hour urgent care services for larger centres, including Palmerston North, which Brown said would create more availability in hospitals.

“Expanding community-based urgent care will help ease pressure on hospitals and keep emergency departments’ wait times down for those with the most serious conditions,” he said.

“It also gives people more choice, particularly in rural and remote areas where options have been limited.”

Bates said the funding boost would improve local access to “timely, quality urgent care”, especially for more rural parts of the region.

“This is a major step toward a healthcare system that works for everyone,” he said.

“These are practical, on-the-ground changes that make a real difference. For parents with sick kids late at night, or older residents managing long-term conditions, knowing care is available locally and outside 9-to-5 hours is a big deal.”

Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.

