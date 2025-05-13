Young said people grappling with medical problems often became physically and mentally exhausted navigating the system, co-ordinating appointments and managing medications.
Help from kaiāwhina brought fewer hospitalisations, better quality of life and increased life expectancy, he said.
Young said the cuts seemed ideological and political.
“The Government’s support of Māori services isn’t an act of generosity - it’s a legal mandate based on Treaty rights.”
A month after Local Democracy Reporting first asked, Health NZ confirmed the cuts.
It said the previous Government funded kaiāwhina for two years as part of new Comprehensive Primary Care Teams (CPCT).
The Māori Health Authority Te Aka Whai Ora – terminated by the incoming Government – spent more than $23 million on kaiāwhina to work in CPCT.
The new Government had not renewed the funding, so it had “expired” and kaiāwhina contracts would “end naturally” at the end of June, said Selah Hart, the interim national director of Health NZ’s Hauora Māori Services Group.
Taranaki loses money for four fulltime-equivalent (FTE) kaiāwhina, neighbouring Whanganui loses 4.2 FTEs, and nationally 128 FTEs are being defunded.
“While these specific positions are not continuing, Health NZ remains strongly supportive of kaiāwhina roles and their value in the health system.”