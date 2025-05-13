Ngāti Ruanui Healthcare is iwi-owned and run, but non-Māori make up almost half of its enrolled patients.

Graham Young, Ngāti Ruanui Tahua general manager, said it was a funding cut to frontline staff.

“This is not Health New Zealand trimming the fat in the back room.

“Our kaiāwhina work alongside other healthcare professionals and services to ensure the best possible health outcomes for our most vulnerable patients.”

Ngāti Ruanui Tahua general manager Graham Young says defunding kaiāwhina is a cut to frontline health services that seems ideological and political. Photo / Ngāti Ruanui

Young said people grappling with medical problems often became physically and mentally exhausted navigating the system, co-ordinating appointments and managing medications.

Help from kaiāwhina brought fewer hospitalisations, better quality of life and increased life expectancy, he said.

Young said the cuts seemed ideological and political.

“The Government’s support of Māori services isn’t an act of generosity - it’s a legal mandate based on Treaty rights.”

A month after Local Democracy Reporting first asked, Health NZ confirmed the cuts.

It said the previous Government funded kaiāwhina for two years as part of new Comprehensive Primary Care Teams (CPCT).

The Māori Health Authority Te Aka Whai Ora – terminated by the incoming Government – spent more than $23 million on kaiāwhina to work in CPCT.

The new Government had not renewed the funding, so it had “expired” and kaiāwhina contracts would “end naturally” at the end of June, said Selah Hart, the interim national director of Health NZ’s Hauora Māori Services Group.

Taranaki loses money for four fulltime-equivalent (FTE) kaiāwhina, neighbouring Whanganui loses 4.2 FTEs, and nationally 128 FTEs are being defunded.

“While these specific positions are not continuing, Health NZ remains strongly supportive of kaiāwhina roles and their value in the health system.”

Health NZ declined an interview and did not explain how it remained supportive of kaiāwhina.

It also would not say whether only kaiāwhina money had been cut, or if the Government would also defund other roles in the CPCT.

The chief executive of Ngāti Ruanui iwi said Health NZ was gambling with the lives of South Taranaki’s most vulnerable.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Ruanui kaiwhakahaere Rachel Arnott says the Government had promised its cuts would not hit frontline staff such as kaiāwhina. Photo / Ngāti Ruanui

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Ruanui kaiwhakahaere Rachel Arnott said she had very little confidence the Government would ever honour “Tiriti-guaranteed rights of iwi, hapū and whānau”.

“This coalition Government promised its cuts would not impact frontline services.

“Clearly that was a lie. I wish I could say I was surprised.”

Young said kaiāwhina were cultivating positive, lasting relationships between patients’ GPs, specialists and health providers.

Ngāti Ruanui Healthcare would explore all options so patients continued to get the support they needed, he said.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.