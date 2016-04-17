Brief return to small planes

Whanganui air travellers should brace themselves for a return of the smaller planes servicing the city link to Auckland.
Air New Zealand has confirmed that the 19-seater Beechcraft 1900D aircraft will be back in service from May 8 through to June 12, coming back due to what the airline calls "operational requirements".
The 19-seater planes have only recently been replaced by the 50-seater Bombardier Q300s, which started in regular daily service from February 9.
The smaller planes had serviced the Whanganui-Auckland route for years, but Air New Zealand is phasing them out.
"We're using Beech aircraft on the Whanganui route for a short period in May and June due to operational requirements,"a spokeswoman said.