Bremworth proposes laying off 47 staff amidst major restructure

But a smooth transition resulted in a new board being instated this week with former Silver Fern Farms chairman Rob Hewitt at the helm.
Smith said it made sense to extend the consultation period to ensure the new board was fully across the proposed changes, and that it was able to consider feedback from the team and advisers before any significant changes were made.
“We realise this is an unsettling time for everyone and unfortunately prolongs the period of uncertainty and for this reason have been actively communicating with those potentially impacted,” he said.
Workers First Union organiser Kaye Hearfield said staff were facing a lot of stress and anxiety not knowing what the potential outcome of their livelihood was.
“From the workers' point of view this is out of their control right now, they’re not the decision makers, but they might unfortunately become the collateral damage should this go ahead,” Hearfield said.
“They’re skilled workers and loyal workers ... it’s sad times.”