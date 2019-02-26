Harvey House after winning the athletics trophy at Cooks Garden.

Sport Whanganui review of college sport continues, this week focusing on Whanganui Collegiate School.

As the beginning of a school year is often met with trepidation and nerves, students at Whanganui Collegiate School are thrust into school life and pressed to break the barriers of hesitation as they immerse themselves into House cheers and time trials.

This, of course, is the covenant Collegiate Athletics weekend.

With a Collegiate weekend each term, all focusing on a different pillar of learning — sport, music, cultural — the weekends give students the opportunity to jointly work towards showcasing both their individual talents and the collective talents as a House.

They also bring together the parent community who come to Whanganui for the weekend to watch the events, join in House lunches and to meet other Collegiate families.

"With many of our families being Old Boys and Girls of Collegiate, our parents come dressed in House colours and ready to cheer not only their son or daughter, but also their own House. It's exciting to see the traditions of Collegiate weekends transcend through generations," said Barry Touzel, director of sport.

The first Collegiate weekend took place on February 22-24 and opened on Friday with individual and House swimming competitions, followed by athletics on the Saturday held at Cooks Gardens.

"The best part of these weekends is seeing students soar together in their enthusiasm and encouragement for each other. It's not always the best swimmers or athletes that are competing. Everyone plays a part and competes in an event," Touzel explains.

"Points are awarded to first, second and third in events, but also to things like House spirit."

Katie Kerins and Darien Parsons from Hadfield House after being presented the House Swimming competition trophy.

This year's event saw Hadfield House win in swimming, and Harvey House defend their title to keep the athletics trophy again this year. A very exciting record-breaking moment for Hadfield's Jack Robertson. Jack made his debut in our Collegiate Athletics Weekend as a Year 9 but broke a school record by an incredible 14 seconds in the U14 Boys 220m freestyle. The record has been held by S Sell of Porritt House since 1991.

Jack Robertson being congratulated by Peter Preston after his record-breaking swim.

It's record breaking moments like these that bridge the history of Whanganui Collegiate School with the students of today.