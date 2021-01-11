Bookings take off for Summer Programme

A hang glider was an extra attraction for Whanganui Summer Programme walkers from Mowhanau Beach to Castlecliff. Photo / Supplied

After a slow patch, bookings for the Whanganui Summer Programme's remaining events are taking off, according to trustee David Scoullar.

The Kauarapao Valley and Norsewood/Pahiatua trips were well-supported, he said and Waitotara Valley and South Taranaki historical are now both full, though you can go on the waiting list.

Also proving popular are the visit to Zealandia, Whangamomona, Rangitikei heritage houses and the road to Springvale.

The summer programme has been blessed by good weather, he said. For instance, the walk from Mowhanau Beach to Castlecliff last Saturday took place in wonderful conditions.

Events are scheduled every day this month and bookings for most can be made at the Whanganui i-SITE.