A new book details the life and work of Whanganui painter Edith Collier.
A Whanganui painter considered a radical of her time can now take “her rightful place in the story of New Zealand art history”, according to one of the editors of a new book.
Edith Collier was born and raised in Whanganui before travelling to the United Kingdom at the age of 27 to study art at London’s St John’s Wood School of Art.
She returned eight years later with modern European ideas of art and modernism which, in her home country, “no one had the vocabulary to deal with”, Sarjeant Gallery curator of collections Jennifer Taylor said.
“The critics were just awful to her.”
The story of her life and art has been captured in a book, Edith Collier: Early New Zealand Modernist, which was released on Thursday.
The book - edited by author and art historian Jill Trevelyan, Sarjeant curator and programmes manager Greg Donson and Taylor - takes readers through Collier’s life featuring short pieces from more than 20 people with a range of perspectives on Collier and her work.
Taylor said Collier was a woman who did not necessarily follow the conventions of the time.
“To be a successful woman artist, you had to forgo everything else and just focus on that ... and I don’t think she was prepared to do that because she really loved her family and had a real care for other people.”
A collection will then be sent to Australia for its first international exhibition.
Edith Collier: Early New Zealand Modernist - a collaboration between the Sarjeant Gallery, Massey University Press and the Edith Collier Trust -is now available at the Sarjeant online gift shop and other book retailers.
Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.