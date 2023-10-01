Bird numbers at the aviary at Whanganui's Rotokawau Virginia Lake have been slashed.

Bird numbers at Rotokawau Virginia Lake’s bird aviary have nearly halved this year as work continues to bring the facility up to standard.

The aviary now has 98 birds, down from 178 earlier this year, when the aviary faced closure following an independent report that found the facility was not meeting best-practice standards for animal health and welfare.

Whanganui District Council senior park manager Wendy Bainbridge told the council’s operations and performance committee the drop in bird numbers was down to natural attrition and rehoming.

Submissions on Whanganui District Council’s Annual Plan showed an overwhelming majority supported keeping the aviary open in some capacity - only 38 of 410 responses called for it to be closed - which council officers initially proposed.

In response, the council included $50,000 for immediate remedial works and completing a business case and enclosure design options, and up to $150,000 for total operating costs as part of its annual plan.

Bainbridge told councillors that work was under way.

“There are a lot more perching options for the birds; there are wooden toys and feeders,” she said.

Bainbridge said Pauline Nijman, practice manager at the Companion Animal Hospital at the School of Veterinary Science at Massey University, had been brought in to help.

“She has significant experience in both exotic and native birds. She’s also helped Palmerston North City Council with the revamp of their aviaries,” Bainbridge said.

“She will for us be looking at how we can practically implement a number of the issues raised with the report.

“As she has done with other areas, [she will] produce a practice manual and processes - something we haven’t had before. She will look at determining appropriate numbers for a collection for our aviary.

“We will be doing health checks on the birds. It’s actually something that’s come to light as part of this process.”

The cockatoos will get a full vet check in Palmerston North.

“We don’t know what will come of this. They are ageing, they’re showing signs of their age, with potentially arthritis, etc.

“Pauline is able to undertake the health checks for the rest of the birds, and will also look at the housing and design of the aviary and training.”

Councillor Ross Fallen asked if there was a way to start measuring visitor numbers to the aviary.

“We have tried a counter before,” Bainbridge said. “It was a bit fraught because people are coming in from both sides, leaving from both sides, that kind of thing. And it didn’t appear to give very accurate information.

“It’s a wee bit hard to implement, but we could try.”

A first draft of the aviary action plan is expected to be completed this week.