Big changes, smaller council proposed in Ruapehu representation review

Councillors have carefully weighed up the issues before making an "initial representation proposal", Ruapehu mayor Don Cameron says. Photo / Bevan Conley

Ruapehu District Council is proposing a smaller council and more community boards with expanded roles for its future.

The number of councillors would be reduced to eight plus the mayor. They would be made up of six councillors for a general ward and two for a Māori ward, with all elected at large.

In addition, there would be four community boards with four community representatives on each, all elected at large from each ward.

The final details of this "initial representation proposal" will be confirmed at the council's August 25 meeting, after feedback from the National Park and Waimarino-Waiouru Community Board hui, and feedback from two special hui on Māori wards at the Raetihi Marae on August 11 and Taumarunui's Morero Marae on August 12.

After that the proposal will be consulted on from September 7 to October 8, with feedback sought on all aspects.

This representation review had a special significance because of the introduction of Māori wards and the larger sector changes affecting local government and Ruapehu communities, mayor Don Cameron said.

"We want to see representation arrangements that are reflective and adaptive to current and future communities and provide fair and effective representation for all," Cameron said.

"The decision on the total number of councillors is important because it determines how many Māori ward councillors there are and their proportion of council.

"The thinking is that a smaller council focused on governance and strategic issues, supported by community boards focused on operational issues, will provide better representation and decision-making and better outcomes.

"Expanding the number and role of community boards is important, to provide a better connection to unique communities of interest. If it is implemented the proposal would see ward-based community boards for Ohura-Ngapuke Rural, Taumarunui Urban, National Park (including Owhango) and Waimarino-Waiouru."

Cameron said he hoped to see a high level of community engagement on the "initial representation proposal", and to find out what people thought and whether they supported it.

"We have community hui scheduled for Ohakune on September 9, National Park on September 16, Taumarunui on September 22 and Ohura on September 30 that we would like to see a good turnout and discussions at."

The council will consider the responses and release a "final representation proposal" within six weeks of the consultation period closing on October 8.

People will be able to object to the final proposal, but only if they made a submission on the initial one, or if the council changes it.

Valid objections would be considered by the Local Government Commission, Cameron said, and it would have the final say.