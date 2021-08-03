Seven-year-old Lochie Win knocks off Mt Ruapehu ski fields in inspirational challenge

Lochie Win at Tūroa with Tūroa snowboard instructor Damian Barnard (left) and Whakapapa ski instructor Jess Nielsen. Photo / Supplied

Lochie Win, 7, has added Mt Ruapehu's ski fields to those he has conquered in his personal challenge.

Lochie is aiming to ski all of New Zealand's ski fields in just five weeks, using his mum Rebecca and her cancer recovery journey as inspiration, and raising money for the Cancer Society. His dad Luke is Lochie's support crew.

Lochie and Luke are keen skiers and last weekend the Central Otago residents skied Mt Ruapehu - Whakapapa and Tūroa - for the first time. Lochie also helped the team set up, jumped in a snow groomer and was the first and last to ski the slopes for the day.

"I loved it," Lochie said.

"One of the best parts was seeing my mum back on skis for the first time in years and giving her some pointers. I was scared she was going to crash but she didn't.

"I also lost my front baby tooth at Tūroa which was quite cool."

Luke said the Mt Ruapehu team went out of their way to give Lochie a memorable experience on the mountain.

"There's something very special about Mt Ruapehu, we felt it when we left. And to be on the slopes at the weekend and see the sunrise was pretty amazing.

"I've never had any intention of bringing Lochie to Mt Ruapehu to ski but we've been blown away with the connection with the mountain and would highly recommend it to anyone."

Lochie Win with Tūroa Ski Patrol team members (from left) Andrew Corkill, Peter Woodhead, Brendon Nesbit, Ethan Mikkelsen, Laura Beanland-Stephens and Joe Ganley. Photo / Supplied

Skiing Mt Ruapehu marked the halfway point in their epic journey. Next on the list is Tukino on Mt Ruapehu's eastern side before heading across to Mt Taranaki and then down to the South Island.

Luke said after four weeks on the road with their caravan, fatigue was setting in for Lochie who, after a day on the slopes, prepared his gear for the next day's skiing and also had to squeeze in his schoolwork.

"It was really hard for him to say goodbye to his mum yesterday as she headed back home for her yearly check-up at Dunedin Hospital. He's looking forward to having her back with us soon," Luke said.

"Cancer can affect anyone at any time and the support that the Cancer Society has offered us as a family has been amazing. They were there from day one all the way through.

"We've met some amazing people along the way, heard their stories, given them a hug and shed a tear. It's been inspirational. Sometimes people think the Kiwi spirit has disappeared but it's definitely alive and well."

Lochie said his next challenge was to ski every field in the world.

"It would take me years. I know that after this trip though I'll be a good skier and so will Dad."

Lochie will divide the money he raises between regions around the country and help equip the accommodation people stay in when they're having cancer treatment by buying items such as televisions, electric blankets and beds.