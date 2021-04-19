Phoenix Kerr (left), Bex Carr and Lisa Jones. Training For You tutor Bex Carr will be leading her team of students to host the Big Bake Sale event, in aid of Women's Refuge Whanganui. Photo / Karen Hughes/Training For You

Big Bake Sale to benefit Women's Refuge Whanganui

By Karen Hughes

Training For You students at the Little Campus Cafe are hosting a fundraising event to support Women's Refuge Whanganui.

On Thursday, April 22, the Big Bake Sale will take place in the cafe located within the education facility's campus in Ingestre St.

There will also be three raffles for prizes, each worth more than $100, including two gift baskets, and a meat pack. All profits from the Big Bake Sale event will be donated to Women's Refuge Whanganui, including coffees that are sold on the day.

Students on the Hospitality, Level 2 course opened the cafe earlier this month and will be running the training initiative until the end of April. The Little Campus Cafe serves coffees, herbal teas, iced frappes and baking daily from Monday to Friday. The cafe prices are a sweet deal — large drinks are priced at just $2.50.

Graduates of the 15-week, full-time Hospitality programme are awarded the New Zealand Certificate in Hospitality (Customer Service and Sales Support) Level 2.

Training For You tutor Bex Carr says her Hospitality students have a good awareness about the work of Women's Refuge Whanganui and its presence in the community. "They chose this organisation because they felt it was a deserving recipient of community support."

Last year's bake sale in aid of City Mission Whanganui Foodbank was a popular affair, with queues stretching out the cafe door. That event resulted in a $560 cash donation to the charity. The students are hoping to recreate the baking bonanza and raise as much — or more — for Women's Refuge Whanganui.

Women's Refuge Whanganui manager, Yvonne Denny, says, "We are very honoured and grateful for being selected for the student fundraiser this year, which will go a long way towards continuing to support the women, children and whānau that we provide services to. We know how much work goes into doing these fundraisers by the awesome students and send a huge thanks to them and the staff responsible for making these events happen."

The Little Campus Cafe is open to the public 9am-2pm, Monday to Friday, at the Training For You campus at 148 Ingestre St, until April 30. The Big Bake Sale takes place on Thursday, April 22.

Free parking is available outside the Training For You campus and around the block. Children are welcome.