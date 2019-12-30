Best of 2019: Terry Sarten: Trump to be impeached and other bold predictions for 2019

Trump, going down? This year might be his last as US President.

This summer the Chronicle is bringing you another look at some of the best content of 2019. This story originally ran on January 4, 2019

Another year - another list. This one is my picks for what will go up, down, sideways or be gone for good in 2019.

The equity challenge: Momentum is building within government, pushed by communities, lobby groups and NGO's that all hands are needed on deck to reduce the impact of disadvantage on NZ children. While around 80% of NZ's young people are doing OK there is a significant proportion of children growing up with severe disadvantage impacting on their lives, their health, education and belonging. 2019 will be the year of less talking and more walking the walk towards equity.

Going up: Watchfulness. This uptick was prompted by two parallel moments. One, a line in a book, the other from a young client. Both spoke of 'watchfulness' as a 360 view to monitor your own wellbeing as a reshaping of Mindfulness.

Mindfulness is in itself a valuable approach but it has now moved way beyond its origins as a western take on meditation and is now a consumer item. It is for sale in myriad forms, selling the notion that if you are not feeling 100% all the time then something must be wrong with you and you need to fix it.

Watchfulness is a wonderful word that conjures a shift to a broader mix of thought and thoughtfulness which goes outside the self to gives a wider view of the world beyond relentless navel gazing.



Going Up: Reclining seats in airlines. The rampage of aisle rage and window seat ructions will lead to fixed seats that cannot be tilted. High altitude fist fights will be no more and passengers will be able to enjoy the ride.

Going up then Down: Trends. Like the tide they will come and go. Most will implode in a flash of hype and never be seen again. Example being Agile work places.

This new business fad has arrived with much fanfare but the similarities to rowing on a galley ship with someone demanding you go faster or go overboard will see huge staff turnover as skilled people realise it is too much like being a slave and leave Agile based companies in droves. This will either force a rethink or a new idea – rinse and repeat.

Going Down: Trump. Will be impeached on various fraud charges but resign before appearing in court (he will twist this into a triumph of some sort because he is never wrong) or he will attempt to launch nuclear weapons but be prevented by senior military and civilian staff and put under house arrest pending a mental health assessment before being stripped of office.

Twitter will keep his account open as there is money to be made.

Going Down: All forms of social media. There will be a widespread rebellion of the young and savvy against providers and growing resistance to the pressure to participate in corporate profit making at the expense of people's wellbeing and manipulation and mining of personal data.

This revolution will not be on the internet. It will be on the streets, in schools, homes and cafes. It will be noisy and loud as people choose to talk, sing, shout and enjoy conversations in which the other person is really present and sitting right there next to you.

It's official: One can not have too many guitars!



Going Down: De-cluttering. There has been far too much of this and it needs to stop. Minimalism is over – maximise the art on the walls, the piles of books, magazines, sofas, writing desks - with special note of the well-established fact that a musician can never have enough guitars.

*Terry Sarten (aka Tel) is a writer, musician and social worker — feedback: tgs@inspire.net.nz