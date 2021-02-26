Beautiful Homes Whanganui competition to find most beautiful property exterior

People are invited to nominate their home in the competition to find Whanganui's Most Beautiful Home. Photo / Bevan Conley

The search is on for Whanganui's most beautiful home.

To celebrate Whanganui's second consecutive win of the Keep New Zealand Beautiful most beautiful city title, real estate company Ray White Whanganui is partnering with the Whanganui Chronicle to find our most beautiful home.

"We have such a great range of homes here in Whanganui, everything from the cute and charming to the gracious, elegant and refined," Ray White Whanganui general manager Philippa Ivory said.

"We want to celebrate this and we'd like the public to get involved too."

The competition is solely for the exterior of the home.

"There's a villa on Somme Parade that's been painted an eye-catching combination of blue/purple and red, and just along is a late Victorian two-storey villa with a picket fence and red roses," Ivory said.

"Up on the hills and down on the river there are interesting examples of 1970s architecture. It's a rich visual tapestry and it deserves recognition."

A number of local businesses are supporting the competition including Resene, Stihl Shop, Caroline's Boatshed and Chemwash, offering extra categories and prizes.

Awards and prizes include Public's Choice ($500 and a $990 water blaster from Stihl Shop), Ray White Whanganui Choice ($500 and an $800 package from Chemwash), Resene Best Use of Colour ($500 room package from Resene), Caroline's Boatshed Best Water View ($500 voucher from Caroline's Boatshed).

People are invited to nominate their homes, with entries open from Saturday, February 27, to Thursday, March 11. All an owner has to do to enter is provide their name, the property address, contact details and three exterior photos. Entries can be made online, in person or by mail.

Eye-catching nominations will be shared on Ray White's social media as they come in, and from March 22 the top six properties will feature in the Whanganui Chronicle. The public will be able to vote for their favourite from March 22 to April 6, either online or through the form in the Chronicle.

All competition details including how and when to enter and vote can be found on rwwhanganui.co.nz or in the Whanganui Chronicle.

Entries can be sent via email to whanganui@raywhite.com or dropped in or posted to Ray White Whanganui, 254 Victoria Ave, Whanganui.