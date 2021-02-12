Karen Hurndell's winning garden. Photo / File

Most Beautiful Garden winner gives thanks

As the winner of the Whanganui Chronicle's Most Beautiful Garden competition, I would like to thank everyone for their support to the two charities - Precious Paws (cat rescue) and ARAN Animal Rescue Action Network (dog rescue) at our open garden day in January.

Two lovely ladies from the Ohakune Raetihi Garden Club started by donating $20 to each charity. Altogether so far, and including the raffle money from the donated Wanganui Garden Centre vouchers, each charity received $235 and donated pet food.

Thanks again to the Whanganui Chronicle, St John's Hill Four Square and Whanganui Garden Centre for supporting this competition and good luck to all the gardeners in the next competition.

KAREN HURNDELL

Whanganui

Actors are Streets ahead

Joan and Mike Street have been praised for their great acting. Photo / File

I'm writing about Joan and Mike Street in 'Blind Eye' at Amdram. One would be hard pushed to get better acting anywhere and it's on our doorstep. The other two players were also of worthy note. If I get one person along to watch the play, this letter was worth the effort.

NEIL MACKINTOSH

Castlecliff

US election not rigged

I feel moved to contradict K Benfell's letter of February 10.



Former US President Donald Trump has brought the opposition upon himself. Throughout his presidency, he has lied, fired those who question him, and recently claimed the election was rigged. I suggest KA Benfell that you watch the trial on CNN.







Trump began saying two years ago that, if he didn't win, the election was rigged. Despite thorough checking by nonpartisan government officials who concluded it was not, he still alleged that the election was rigged.



Interesting his longtime supporter Bill Barr eventually called him out and said the election was not rigged. His final statement to Trump before he left the oval office was that Trump's allegation was "bulls**t".

LARRY TASKER

Whanganui