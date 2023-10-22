Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Battery life: Rangitīkei District Council initiative provides safe send-offs for old power units

Liz Wylie
By
4 mins to read
Rangitīkei District Council's solid waste management specialist Raj Khadka encourages residents to bring batteries to drop-off points around the district. Photo / Bevan Conley

Rangitīkei District Council's solid waste management specialist Raj Khadka encourages residents to bring batteries to drop-off points around the district. Photo / Bevan Conley

Rangitīkei District Council has come up with a novel approach to recycling disposable power units, and residents in the district are encouraged to send them to “battery heaven”.

The campaign encourages the safe disposal of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle