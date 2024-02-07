Jamie Henare (Todd) and Rosie Rendell (Pirelli), with Debbie Penney (Lovett) in background.

An edition of the Evening Herald on August 22, 1874, stated the following - “An Amateur Dramatic Club is being formed in Wanganui, and judging by the number of young men who are willing to join it is likely to be a success. The club will be under the management of a professional, and being entirely local, we hope to see it well supported.”

As we approach our official 150th birthday, the club, now known as Amdram, has clearly been well supported over the years. It is humbling to be part of an organisation that has such a long history within Whanganui and is very much part of the local community.

Amdram is a non-profit organisation that relies on the talents and hard work of its volunteers to create high-quality, live musical and dramatic productions for Whanganui audiences.

Amdram produced one of the first shows to be staged at the Royal Whanganui Opera House in 1900 and The Mikado spared no expense with costumes and scenery hired from Auckland. Since then Amdram has been producing shows at the Opera House on an almost yearly basis.

Turning 150 years old this year is a milestone to be celebrated and we are doing just that with two shows planned for the Opera House.

Debbie Penney (Ms Lovett) and Jamie Henare (Sweeney Todd).

The opening night for Stephen Sondheim’s musical thriller Sweeney Todd is fast approaching. The show is enjoying great reviews on Broadway with Josh Groban playing the lead. We are proud to bring another major title to the stage opening on March 15.

Sweeney Todd tells the tale of a resourceful pie shop owner and a vengeful barber out for blood, but it is also filled with some great comedic moments, fantastic musical score plus a live orchestra to boot.

Another award-winning musical is planned for October 2024 - Oliver, the musical adaptation of the classic Dickens novel, will grace the Opera House stage. What better way to celebrate being 150 than by having 150 people involved on or off stage with the production?

For anyone interested in being involved we have an information evening planned at Amdram Theatre at 7pm on Tuesday, March 26.

Have you ever wanted to direct a production or be in a play? We are on the lookout for new directors and actors and what better way to make a start by being involved in a short play festival? We are planning to produce a series of short plays with new directors in the middle of the year and if you are interested then please e-mail chris@amdramwhanganui.co.nz or follow our FB page for more information.

Finally, we are humbled to be part of the Small Talks 2024 season. Once again Heritage House is the venue for the next event on February 20 and Amdram is pleased to be associated with this event, we hope to see you there.