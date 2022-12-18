David Wiari of Raetihi (left) and Gary Jacobs of Taumarunui are Ruapehu’s 2022 Citizen of Year Award recipients.

Two long-time community servants are the recipients of Ruapehu’s 2022 Citizen of the Year Award.

They are Gary Jacobs, of Taumarunui, and David Wiari, of Raetihi.

The award comprises the Northern Ruapehu Citizen Award, which is presented to a resident of the National Park, Taumarunui, and Ohura ward area, while the Waimarino-Waiouru Award covers the southern half of the district.

Jacobs received the award for his many years of service to the Taumarunui community and was described in his nomination as an “unsung hero”.

He is currently the deputy chief of the Taumarunui Fire Brigade, which he has served for more than 30 years. Ruapehu District Council chief executive Clive Manley said Jacobs was much respected for his commitment to his crew and their welfare.

In addition to his volunteer fire brigade work, he regularly donates his time and skills to helping out with a wide range of other community projects.

This has included multiple projects for local schools, helping beautify Manson Garden, Night Owl patrols to keep the community safe, and sponsorship of the high school football team.

In accepting his award, Jacobs said “anything I do for my community is a pleasure”, noting that most of what he did was as part of a team.

“I am just a cog in a big wheel,” he said.

Wiari was awarded the Waimarino-Waiouru Citizen Award for his social and spiritual leadership within his community and for his marae, hapū and iwi.

For more than 35 years he has been dedicated to the kaupapa of iwi mau-rakau (traditional Māori martial arts) in support of his community.

His work included being on call to respond to issues and delivery of the Man Up programme to help men overcome dysfunction in their lives and put them on a path to becoming positive role models in their own right.

Wiari said he was very humbled by the award, adding that he didn’t expect any recognition.

“I do it because of my love of the people,” he said.

Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton said Jacobs and Wiari were very worthy recipients of their respective awards.

“Both of them very much deserve being recognised for the huge efforts they have put into their local communities and, by extension, the Ruapehu district as a whole,” he said.

“They are great examples of the type of people who work for many years doing the important mahi that underpins the fabric of our communities.

“The Ruapehu Citizen Awards are an opportunity to give people like Gary and David the recognition and thanks that they deserve.”