New Zealander Cameron Hill lands his jump in the under-14 boys' competition at the Aussie/Kiwi Challenge Water Ski Tournament at Lake Wiritoa. Photo / Bevan Conley

New Zealand’s top under-21 water-skiers are taking on Australia in a four-day competition at Lake Wiritoa in Whanganui.

New Zealand co-captain Hunter McKenzie said water skiing is a dangerous sport and requires participants to be “100 per cent all-in” during jumps, otherwise things can go badly.

“We send ourselves over these ramps and no one really expects it.

“You have to make sure you’ve got your timing right, which is hard, especially if you’re coming to a new site for the first time, and you have to trust yourself going through the ramp.”

He thought New Zealand had the strongest chance of winning over the Australian side.

New Zealand co-captain Hunter Mckenzie is confident in his team's ability. Photo / Bevan Conley

Australia co-captain Ben Cosgriff, who has been skiing since he was 12, is competing for the fourth time at the Aussie/Kiwi Challenge Water Ski Tournament.

He said it was a “friendly competition” which set up the best skiers to head to the world titles.

“Right now, it’s unreal out there, so Whanganui’s put it on for us.”

Australia co-captains Ben Cosgriff and Lara Butlin are enjoying the perfect conditions at Lake Wiritoa. Photo / Bevan Conley

The competition is based on three rounds: jumping, tricks and slalom skiing - navigating a course of multiple buoys. The points are tallied for each competitor by the judges, who decide the overall winner.

The Whanganui Water Ski Club is nearly 70 years old and has about 100 members.

Tournament director Ron Bakker, who has been part of the club since he was 16, said what makes Lake Wiritoa so good for skiing is its slow water.

The thick weed, algae and freshwater make it move more slowly, which gives slalom skiers more time to make good passes around the buoys.

It’s less ideal for jumps because skiers cannot attack the ramp as fast to get the longest jumps.

“The club’s strong, and this jump ramp is the only one in the lower North Island, all the way from Wellington to Cambridge,” Bakker said.

Cosgriff said the hardest part of competing in water-skiing was the preparation.

“It takes a lot of time on the water and you need an entire crew - the skier, the observer and boat driver.

“It’s a big family sport, and you have to get the whole family on board to really do it.”

Whanganui water-skier Charlotte Hagan has been skiing for five seasons and represents the Wanganui Water Ski Club.

“Whanganui is so tight and we all support each other, it’s amazing.”

Achieving a new personal best was thrilling and made you want to compete again, she said.

“I’m quite excited, but I’m not going to lie, I am nervous - it’s quite big.”

Bakker said water-skiing was a slow-growing sport.

“When you have a nice hot summer like the one that’s just been, your membership will go up.”

Anyone interested in trying out water-skiing can contact the Wanganui Water Ski Club through its Facebook page.

