Lisa Kaltenegger says discovering life on other planets could be as close as five to 10 years away. Photo / Markus Poessel

A world-leading astronomer is coming to Whanganui to discuss why proof of alien existence could be reached within our lifetime.

Cornell University Carl Sagan Institute Astronomy & Planetary Science director Lisa Kaltenegger has been working with Nasa and the European Space Agency for the past decade.

She is currently travelling across New Zealand as part of the Beatrice Hill-Tinsley Lecture Series and to promote her upcoming book Alien Earths.

Kaltenegger first came to New Zealand 15 years ago on a two-week trip and fell in love with the country: “I was so excited to return.”

The search for life on other planets is in what she calls “a golden era of exploration”.

Astronomers have uncovered more than 5500 worlds circling other stars.

“The excitement of this is that there are billions of possibilities in our galaxy alone for worlds like ours.”

Working with the James Webb Space Telescope has made it possible to capture enough light from these small planets to spot signs of life.

“For the first time, we have an instrument that can capture enough light from these other worlds to figure out if maybe someone, or something, is breathing out there too.

“If you were to go out and count stars at night, one out of five would be just the right distance where it’s not too hot or too cold and the right size to support life.”

Discovering life on other planets could be as close as five to 10 years away, but that would rely on some variables, she said.

It would also take a long time to add up all the information due to the size of the planets being so small compared with the stars.

“We have a big chance to be the generation that figured out whether or not we are alone in the cosmos.”

Astronomer Lisa Kaltenegger is coming to Whanganui as part of the Beatrice Hill-Tinsley Lecture Series. Photo/ Cornell University

Proof of the existence of life on other planets would strengthen our connection to the universe, Kaltenegger said.

“I think, to me, that just strengthens our connection to cosmos, I mean we are all made out of star stuff - all of the elements we are made up of were made in the interior of stars or stellar explosions.

“But I think if we knew that there were other beings out there, that would make us even more connected to this big universe around us.”

Due to New Zealand not being densely populated, there was less light pollution for stargazing, she said.

“I also think there’s this connection to the night sky in New Zealand that’s not found very often and you’re very careful about protecting it.”

Wanganui Astronomical Society president Ross Skilton said the lecture was the centrepiece of this year’s programme and an opportunity for everyone to listen to an engaging speaker.

“Lisa is such a world leader in this field and it’s a great opportunity to hear from such a highly-specialised and knowledgeable lecturer.”

Kaltenegger said the talk was available to anyone in the community, even children, and people did not need to have a background in maths or physics to enjoy the lecture.

The lecture is on Tuesday, April 2, at 7pm at the Davis Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum; entry by donation.

Kaltenegger’s book Alien Earths will be released on April 16.

