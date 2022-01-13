Voyager 2021 media awards
Whanganui Chronicle

Arrest made in Whanganui after pre-Christmas gunpoint robberies at dairies

On Wednesday the police confirmed a 29-year-old man had been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery. Photo / Bevan Conley

A 29-year-old man was arrested in relation to two robberies in Whanganui before Christmas.

Police said Four Square in St Johns Hill was held up around 8.20am on Saturday, December 18, when a male presented a firearm towards staff before leaving with cash.

A similar incident occurred at 11am at the Alma Road Dairy with a male presenting a firearm and demanding cash.

On Wednesday the police confirmed a 29-year-old man had been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.

He is due to appear in the Whanganui District Court on January 25.