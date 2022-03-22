Gilly Brown in Ye Olde Linen Shoppe in the permanent collection room of Cooks Gallery. Photos / Paul Brooks

Paul Brooks is editor of Whanganui Midweek, in your letterbox every Wednesday

Once again Wanganui Art Society has put together a varied and interesting exhibition for Artists Open Studios, using the whole Cooks Gallery building for their displays.

The front gallery exhibits a wide variety of art, from Dallas Doull's manga work to Richard Cotgrove's traditional oils and more. There's new work from John (Singo) Singleton, including ceramics; figure studies by Guy Wood; Rob Davies' distinctive paintings; cross-stitch from Doreen Cotgrove; and an array of watercolours, acrylics, oils and multi-media from Society members. Familiar and not so familiar names are signed on the "canvases" — Nancy Welsh, Ropiha Bevan, Tracy Zvagulis, Steph Lockwood, Jan Arnold, Simon Vine, Lynette Charter, Promise Hadfield — all sharing the space in the gallery.

Most of the work is for sale.

In the centre section of the building is a display by younger artists who meet after school on a Tuesday under the tutelage of Rei Hendry.

At the rear of the premises, where the permanent collection is displayed, Gilly Brown has set up "Ye Olde Linen Shoppe", with lots of lace, tatting and antique linen, as well her steam punk hat creations and "other stuff", as Gilly puts it.

Cooks Gallery sits alongside Cooks Gardens in Trafalgar Pl, below the velodrome, with access from Ridgway St between Wanganui Motors and Holdaways. During Artists Open Studios the gallery is open for viewing on Saturday and Sunday from 10am till 4pm, and on Mondays from 10am till midday. Over the weekend there are also activities and demonstrations.