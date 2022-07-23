It was exciting times at Aramoho Mags & Lotto, owner Sandy Healy said. Photo / Bevan Conley

For the second time in a week a winning Lotto ticket has been bought at Aramoho Mags & Lotto.

The person was one of 18 around the country to win the second division prize of $16,915.

On Wednesday night another player who bought their ticket at Aramoho Mags & Lotto was one of 11 players around the country to win $20,779 in second division.

"It's very exciting," Aramoho Mags & Lotto owner Sandy Healy said.

The Wednesday winner had been in to claim their prize and Healy said it was a regular customer.

"So we're very happy about that"

Healy said the store had sold five second division winning tickets this year already - three of them in the last two months.

"We're just working to sell that big number one price, we're working our way up to it."

Elsewhere two online players in Auckland and Timaru scooped the major Lotto prize on Saturday night - each getting $7.3million - after winning Powerball and Lotto first division.

A third Lotto player in Kaitaia also won Lotto first division and gets $333,333.