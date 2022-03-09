Sharon Mesic is the new face of Whanganui MS Society. Photo / Paul Brooks

Sharon Mesic took over as manager and field officer of the Whanganui Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society late last year, sharing an office with Volunteer Whanganui in Community House in Ridgway St.

She says she had worked with the previous MS field worker, Heather James, and it was she who urged Sharon to apply for the job after her (Heather's) retirement.

Sharon says her previous experience was working with people with such issues as Parkinson's, motor neurone disease and Huntington's, all part of her work in aged care.

"I started reading about MS and I see it's similar symptoms to Parkinson's, but different. So, I needed a change, I like talking with people, I like being an advocate ... these people are vulnerable. If I can help in any way, then that's what I am going to do."

She knows that a lot of people with MS are feeling isolated at the moment, with Covid now part of our lives.

"Some are quite anxious," says Sharon. She makes a point of keeping in contact with these people, either on the phone or in person. "I'm still going to visit people if they want me to."

Sharon says it's also important for people to get to know her and put a face to the name.

She sees herself as an adviser and also, importantly, as an advocate. She accompanies people to medical and other appointments as a second set of ears and eyes and a champion for their needs. She chases up relevant departments to make sure clients are getting what they are entitled to ...

"I give them support, allow them validation: for some, I'm the only person they get to see for a while. And I get to drink lots of tea.

"I've met some amazing people and heard their stories: some are incredibly sad but others are very enlightening." She says many of her clients have strong, positive attitudes and keep optimistic.

"My job is to be there for them."

She sources the right equipment for home care and makes sure all her clients know what they're entitled to have to make their lives easier.

Sharon comes from a farming family in Taihape, went to boarding school in Whanganui — Wickham House — "Then at 19 I went to Australia and had 42 years over there." She returned to Whanganui nearly four years ago. "My husband always wanted to come and live in New Zealand."

Sharon worked for a while as a diversional therapist at Virginia Lodge rest home (now Living Waters) and she would often take her golden retriever Winston to give cheer to the residents as pet therapy.

"I worked in a big place in Australia as team leader. In my role I was advocate for the residents, now I'm advocate for these clients."

She says there are quite a few cases of MS in Whanganui and they really don't know what causes it.

"There is no cure, although they do have medications now, if you are diagnosed young and early, that can slow it down."

To get on to the MS Society books, people can be referred or they can get in contact with Sharon themselves.

We have no MS specialists, says Sharon. MS comes under neurology, and we don't even have a neurologist in Whanganui. Mind you, it was only a few years ago that people would have to travel to Wellington for an MRI.

"Things are changing, but very slowly."

Whanganui MS Society is funded by donations and grants, the latter taken care of by the board.

"One thing we are trying to do is get a doctor on board to attend our MS Zoom meetings, not for consultation, but for guidance and support. That would be really helpful."

Sharon says they're always looking for donations, especially since Covid has stopped normal fundraising events and activities.