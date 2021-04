Image / Google Earth

Google Earth's new timelapse feature shows from above change over the period from 1984.

You can browse any location at g.co/Timelapse, including Whanganui, as below.

Other options including watching as glaciers shrink over the decades, or examples of urban sprawl and deforestation.

Press play below.

To see Whanganui and Mt Ruapehu click here.

Patea

Hawera

Waverley

Bulls

Marton

Ohakune

Waiouru