Air NZ's fleet upgrade cuts travelling cost

Air New Zealand is living up to its promise of heavily reduced air fares coinciding with the arrival of new planes on its daily Whanganui-to-Auckland service.
The airline confirmed yesterday that from February 9 the 19-seat Beechcraft 1900D aircraft which have serviced the route for years will be replaced by the larger 50-seat Bombardier Q300 planes.
The Bombardiers first appeared on the Whanganui route last April but the smaller Beech aircraft have continued to dominate the service. That all changes in about three weeks when the 50-seater two-turboprop aircraft will be the only Air New Zealand plane flying our skies.
More importantly for commuters is the new pricing regime that will be introduced.
A check with the airline timetable showed the cheapest fare from the River City to Auckland on February 11 is $55. That allows passengers a carry-on bag weighing no more than 7kg. The Flexiplus fare is the dearest but even then it will cost just $101 on the 6.55am flight. If you wanted a Flexiplus fare this Thursday it would cost an eye-watering $339, one way. A return ticket on the last flight (at 6.35pm) that day will cost the same.