Organisers and participants in Old Age New Age charity art exhibition: Jan Bullen (left, seated), Michael Haggie, Andrea Bullock, Warwick Bullen, Varna S Tharayil. Photo / Paul Brooks

More than 100 spectacular pieces of art are expected to grace the second floor of Terrace House during Artists Open Studios. Terrace House is the large building where Te Rito is now situated, on the corner of Wicksteed and Watt streets. The building is recognisable by its criss-cross concrete design.

Old Age New Age charity art exhibition and silent auction is an artistic move to raise funds for Age Concern Whanganui.

Organisers Jan Bullen, Andrea Bullock and Michael Haggie say they are very happy with progress and the numbers they expect to exhibit. They've been planning this since early last year.

"We're a happy team," says Jan. "But what we've had to do, because of Covid, is change our format. We were going to have a gala night and an opening night. Instead, we are going to have two evenings during the time we are open: on March 23 we will have a function, and on March 26 a function. These functions are thank yous for the artists, supporters, helpers and friends."

The functions will be invitation only.

Andrea says the chosen venue has a perfect outlook and lots of natural light for the display of the work and fresh air for the comfort of patrons, especially those cautious about going out in public in the current environment.

"It really is well ventilated and it opens out on to a deck," says Andrea.

"Finding the venue was the big breakthrough," says Michael. All agree that building owner Hadleigh Reid has been accommodating and helpful.

The original idea for the exhibition was for 100 donated canvases to go out to participating artists, for them to do whatever they liked. Some artists have chosen to do more than one work.

"People have been so generous," says Andrea. She says Fine Arts Academy in Wellington has supplied a number of works for the exhibition.

Michael Haggie has been part of the organisation of the event from the beginning and is also one of the artists.

"Hanging 100 canvases is going to be quite some work," he says. His own is a representation of Clint Eastwood, Western style.

Jan says they are calling for volunteers to come and help during the exhibition, mostly doing duty on the reception desk. Age Concern will provide some help but more will be required.

"There will be a coffee machine there so people can have a free coffee," says Jan. "Because it's a silent auction, volunteers won't have to deal with money.

"We have put a reserve of $130 on each painting and you can bid in increments of $25. This is about raising money for Age Concern.

"They're a wonderful organisation, with so many aspects to it."

"Age Concern will have a display at the exhibition," says Andrea, "So people can see what it is they actually do."

"There will be an exhibition at the same time of watercolours," says Michael. Those paintings will be arranged on easels and will be for sale, not included in the silent auction. They were painted in the 1990s by Norman Hurn. Gallery owner Bill Milbank has donated the watercolours for the cause.

Even if people don't buy, this is a chance to see a vast array of work by some of Whanganui's finest artists.

The venue will be equipped with a QR code to scan on entry, hand sanitiser and will comply with all Covid requirements.

The Details

What: Old Age New Age charity art exhibition and silent auction

When: March 19-26 daily, 10am-4pm

Where: Second floor, Terrace House, 133 Wicksteed St.