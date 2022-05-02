Sam Manzanza & Afrobeat Band are coming to the Musicians Club this Friday. Photo / Supplied



This Friday is Club Night at the Whanganui Musicians Club, and once again a fabulous performer is bringing his band to town to liven up the night.

This time it is Sam Manzanza & Afrobeat Band that is sure to get people moving to the rhythm.

Sam has played here many times over the years, and will need no introduction to many.

For those of you who don't know him, here is a description taken from the annual Wellington Newtown Festival where Sam performs regularly.

"Sam Manzanza is a leading NZ based performance artist. He has performed his infectious Afro beat to audiences all over the globe for the past 20 years.

"A versatile instrumentalist, composer of songs in French, Lingala and English, his fast-paced blend of Afro Rock, Reggae Rumba Rock and Afro beat is taken from tribal beats to make you feel magic. It is always a hit with the audiences. It is an experience not to be missed."

As Sam says, "You will find yourself dancing non stop and not needing to go to the gym the next day. Satisfaction is guaranteed."

That's pretty much what you can expect!

On this visit, the band will be Peter Hamilton on bass guitar, Eric Sebastian on drum kit and Hannah Fraser on keyboard. Add to that Sam Manzanza on vocals, guitar, and harmonica, and you have a whole lot of music.

Club night kicks off at 7pm with local musos taking to the stage in an informal open mic session, often providing wonderful surprises. If you would like to perform, come along and put your name on the board! The invited band plays anytime from 8.30pm.

The Details

What: Whanganui Musicians Club

When: Friday, May 6 from 7pm

Where: Whanganui Musicians Club, 65 Drews Ave.

Tickets: Tickets $15 non members. $10 members. Memberships are available at the door.