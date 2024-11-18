In March 2024, the Fleet Line Marking Robot was revealed in collaboration with Wrybill Robotics in Palmerston North and Metalform in Dannevirke.
“It’s a real cool regional New Zealand story,” Carr said.
Full production of the robots is planned to start in March 2025.
Fleet Horticulture is currently working with a Hawke’s Bay orchard with 470km of trees.
In the horticulture sector, orchards will use white plastic sheets to help reflect sunlight on to the fruit to allow faster ripening, but placing 470km of plastic is time-consuming.
According to Carr, Fleet came up with an alternative, to spray white paint, which is faster and cuts labour costs by up to 50%.
“Our core values are ‘dream, believe, create, succeed’, and that’s the vision of everything we’re trying to create.”
After a period of research, innovation and product development, Carr is ready to focus on delivering their new products to the market.
The growth from sales representative to CEO has been a jump for Carr: “Coming from me being the guy who did sales and mixed the paint, to now driving the ship and having a whole team with marketing, accounts and manufacturing and sales reps, it’s been one hell of a journey.”
Fleet Line Makers NZ now exports to the Pacific Islands and South America, with manufacturing in the United States and China.