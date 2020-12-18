A SWEET spot in the secondary school to employment transition

Cruz Pauro graduating 100% Sweet having completed his Work Ready Portfolio and then continuing to work with Sweet to successfully obtain a building bpprenticeship starting in 2021. Photo / Supplied

Since 2011, 100% SWEET (100 per cent Students in Whanganui in Education, Employment, or Training) has established itself as the preferred connector for Year 12 and 13 students seeking work experience or employment opportunities.

A community initiative with increasing business support, 100% SWEET is governed by WDETT (Whanganui District Employment Training Trust), a not-for-profit entity made up of local business, education and local government representatives. Adding to its recognised credibility, the Whanganui District Council Mayor has endorsed 100% SWEET under the Mayors' Taskforce for Jobs initiative.

Facilitating a work-ready programme, the "Work Ready Passport", 100% SWEET provides career and pathway support to Whanganui students and young people. Establishing relationships with secondary education providers, kura and partnerships with tertiary educators, PTEs, local and central government agencies and the business community underpins this initiative's success.

The Work Ready Programme delivery by 100% SWEET ensures personalised contact with every student and includes graduation interviews, supporting teachers, and facilitating work placements with local business. This contributes to the high rate of work experience and employment opportunities for students seeking an alternative to a continuation from secondary to tertiary education.

The contact with all school leavers, about 600 per year in Whanganui, continues as school leavers transition from school to employment. Students' support and guidance and providing valuable feedback to secondary schools on their leavers' career and tertiary destinations have an immediate impact and long-term benefit for the Whanganui community.

Using the MyMahi platform, the work-ready programme undertaken by 100% SWEET ensures that school leavers can enter the workplace by demonstrating work-ready skills that employers consider essential. Increasing business owners' confidence that those selected for work experience have the necessary work readiness skills reduces reluctance to take on younger employees. Motivating employers to invest in continuing vocational education and additional job placement opportunities will reduce youth unemployment for Whanganui and ensure our businesses have an on going pipeline of young people who are work ready and able to transition into productive & skilled employees.

100% SWEET is looking to expand their team in 2021. If you have a passion for ensuring quality employment outcomes exist for our Whanganui youth and you have good communication and networking skills this is the perfect job for you. For more information on how to apply please contact sweetwhanganui@gmail.com