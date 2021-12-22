A new approach to New Year resolutions

All the best from the Sport Whanganui Active Wellbeing Team.



We have almost made it through 2021!

As the year draws to a close many of us think of our dreams, hopes, and aspirations. Whatever your goal is, keep it small so it's achievable and writing down goals is more effective than just thinking about them.

Making a New Year's resolution can work, but before diving in, consider the planning and maintenance stages from the Stages of Change Model. The more we prepare, the easier the change will feel.

According to the Stages of Change Model, there are some key parts to the change journey:

Contemplation: You think about the pros and cons of change.

Preparation: You take steps to get ready to make a change.

Action: Take action to meet your goal.

Maintenance: You figure out how to stick to your change over the long term. Rewards are an important part of staying on track.

When people launch their resolution on January 1, they are making a change based on a calendar date. This is the real reason most resolutions fail. What are the chances that you're going to be ready for the action stage at the same time the calendar rolls over to a new year?

The people who do stick to their resolutions are those whose action stage of change coincidentally occurs on January 1. There's a good chance many of us established a New Year's resolution because we felt pressure to do so, not because we were ready. But there is hope!

Set yourself up for success by getting prepared first. Start the New Year with the Contemplation Stage of change. You're still committing to the journey but allowing yourself enough time to avoid the stress of sudden change and giving yourself the best chance of success.

Once you've sufficiently prepared yourself, act. You'll feel as though you have more willpower, and your resolutions will be more likely to stick.

2022 will undoubtedly bring new challenges and new opportunities. Keeping a check on your wellbeing will help you to manage your goals and barriers. Getting back on track is the best thing to do to overcome those obstacles, and all the best for a safe and happy 2022!

Holiday Wellness Tips

· Keep up your healthy habits and try to move and do something active every day.

· Make sleep a priority — Not getting enough sleep can affect your body physiology, mood and weight. Getting a good night's sleep helps you to feel energised, focused, and motivated.

· If you know you are going out for a dinner party, try and have a high protein meal for lunch or protein in your afternoon snack so that you don't feel hungry when you arrive which may cause you to overeat.

· Food brings us together and is a part of celebrations so if you do have a few days of overindulging in food and drinks — don't stress it, just make sure the next meal you have is one that makes you feel nourished and healthy.