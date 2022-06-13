Lorelle McNaughton presents an evening of Spanish piano music on Saturday. Photo / Supplied



New Zealand pianist Lorelle McNaughton, of Māori-Chinese and Scottish descent, was born and raised in South Auckland.

After completing her Bachelor of Music at Auckland University, graduating as a top scholar, she moved to Sydney, gaining First Class Honours and Master of Music at the Sydney Conservatorium, where she won numerous scholarships, competitions, and awards.

In 2015, having developed a specialisation in Spanish repertoire, Lorelle moved to Barcelona to study at the Academia Marshall and Liceu Conservatori.

Through her growing reputation as a Spanish music specialist, Lorelle has presented lecture-recitals at Melbourne, Avondale, Sydney, and Wollongong Conservatoriums.

She has performed extensively throughout New Zealand, Australia, and Europe, and is one of a small number of pianists worldwide to have performed Isaac Albéniz's complete Iberia suite, one of the most complex and challenging works of the piano literature.

Recent appearances include performing as special guest at the Oceania Exhibition at the Royal Academy of Arts in London, playing Michael Parekowhai's carved grand piano in He Korero Purakau mo Te Awanui o Te Motu: story of a New Zealand river; presenting two concerts of Cantos de España (Songs of Spain) for the Hawke's Bay Arts Festival; and as soloist with the Hawke's Bay Orchestra performing Grieg's Piano Concerto in A minor.

Her programme for this recital, titled Spain – from Classicism to Modernism, includes music by a student of Scarlatti, Padre Soler, as well as nationalist composers de Falla and Granados, in works immediately evocative of Spanish folk culture. Also in the programme are movements from Albeniz's mighty Iberia suite, books 3 & 4.

This concert is the third in the 2022 subscription series presented by Chamber Music Whanganui in partnership with Chamber Music NZ, and is sponsored by Belton Smith & Associates Ltd.

The Details

What: Spain – from Classicism to Modernism, by New Zealand pianist Lorelle McNaughton

When: Saturday, June 18, 7.30pm

Where: Concert Chamber, Whanganui War Memorial Centre

Tickets: Adults $35; Seniors $32; CMW subscribers $20; students $5. Available in advance from the box office of the Royal Whanganui Opera House, or at the door – cash only (no eftpos).