Wheturangi Walsh-Tapiata says rural communities must be represented. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Ministry of Health has named Whanganui as one of nine locality network pilots, a move welcomed by local health leaders.

Te Oranganui iwi health authority chief executive Wheturangi Walsh-Tapiata said she was very excited by the news.

A significant amount of effort had gone into presenting a locality position to the Government's health transition unit.

"It's quite a different way of thinking, in terms of an iwi-led, community-driven approach for the Whanganui area," Walsh-Tapiata said.

"Now the hard work begins. While we've attempted to represent communities, we now know we need to go out and [start] proactively talking to our various community organisations."

Even in a smaller area such as Whanganui, a one size fits all approach didn't work, Walsh-Tapiata said.

"One thing we are looking at is not necessarily having traditional DHB boundaries, but ones that are based on iwi positioning.

"We need to make sure our rural communities are very much present in what this locality plan looks like moving forward."

Minister of Health Andrew Little said the locality approach would be a collective of networks providing advice to Health New Zealand (HNZ) and the Māori Health Authority (MHA) on the health services needs identified by their communities.

"This targeted engagement will inform a locality plan that will influence local healthcare services," Little said.

"People will have a more direct voice to determine how health services are delivered because locality networks are required to consult, engage and capture the input of the communities they represent including iwi, local authorities and social sector agencies rather than relying on a small number of elected reps under the DHBs."

Whanganui Regional Health Network chief executive Judith MacDonald said it was an "absolutely essential" step in creating a strong community partnership.

"This is a wonderful opportunity for those communities to partner in health, and to understand what the priority needs are," she said.

"Obviously the inequalities for Māori and Pacific Island[ers] are a really big issue for us and a priority to get right, but the ability to work with our other colleagues together in partnership is very exciting."

With a "top down" national model, the closer you got to communities the less communication there was, MacDonald said.

"The Whanganui Regional Network has been around since 2003, and we've waited a long time to be able to partner with our iwi and community providers to do things better."

Whanganui District Health Board chief executive Russell Simpson. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui District Health Board chief executive Russell Simpson said the locality approach would ensure the district continued to have a voice in determining the needs of health and wellbeing services after the DHB was disestablished on July 1.

Health New Zealand will take over the planning and commissioning of services and the functions of the country's 20 district health boards.

"For us, it's a testament to the work that not only the DHB has been undertaking over the last few years but the partnerships that exist with social agencies, iwi and kaupapa Māori providers, primary and community care partners, and our wellbeing partners," Simpson said.

"It's about empowering our community to determine what is required, rather than telling them what is needed."

Simpson said Whanganui being a pilot meant it was in a position of strength leading into the upcoming national health reforms.

"Everything that had been asked of districts during the prototype selection was what we were already undertaking and had embarked on some time ago."

Walsh-Tapiata said a massive change of mindset was required.

While the traditional version of health would still continue, there was a new picture about what wellness might look like and how it contributed to issues such as oral health, respiratory care and early intervention for cancer.

"All those things may well have a different approach moving forward," Walsh-Tapiata said.

"We very much want to have conversations with community and with groups. One of the key messages is if you haven't been part of them yet, don't worry, you're not missing out.

"We will get to you."