Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

$7.8 million project for Whanganui River restoration

3 minutes to read
The Mouri Tūroa project aims to improve the health and wellbeing of the Whanganui River. Photo / supplied

The Mouri Tūroa project aims to improve the health and wellbeing of the Whanganui River. Photo / supplied

Laurel Stowell
By
Laurel Stowell

Reporter

Whanganui Iwi are to lead a $7.86 million project to protect to help restore the Whanganui River and its tributaries.

The funding was announced by Conservation Minister Kiritapu Allan on March 7. It's part of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.