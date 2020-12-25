5 things to do in Whanganui this weekend

It's a Boxing Day tradition to check out the sales and nab some goodies. Photo / AP

SHOPPING

Yes we know you went mad trying to find bargains before Christmas, but it's a Boxing Day tradition to check out the sales and nab some goodies. Go local and support our retailers after a trying 2020!

STREAMING

Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey team up in Disney's latest animated feature Soul. Explore the meaning of life with music teacher Joe (Foxx) in The Great Before, the realm where souls are formed before life on Earth. Showing from Saturday on Disney+.

ON THE BOX

Hobbits are here to keep you entertained in the post-Christmas comedown. The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey begins the long saga of Bilbo, Gandalf, Gollum and a lot of dwarves. Three, Saturday 7pm.

PODCAST

The shape of the world around us may not be something we think about every day, but 99% Invisible may well change that. The podcast is an exploration of the power of design and architecture. Hosted by Roman Mars. Yes that's his name. Find it on iHeartRadio.

MOTORSPORT

Watch some wild water action this weekend at Round 2 of the PSP New Zealand Jetsprint Championship. Bring a blanket and be entertained by high-speed thrills. Shelter View Jetsprint Track, Upokongaro, Sunday 11am.