5 things to do in Whanganui this weekend

LIVE MUSIC

Reid & Ruins bring their New Zealand tour to Whanganui this weekend with a show at The Royal Whanganui Opera House on Sunday night. Join Nadia Reid and Hollie Fullbrook (from the band Tiny Ruins) in concert at 7.30pm, R18. Tickets $46 from Under the Radar.

PEPEHA

Lei Graham

As part of La Fiesta!, you can introduce yourself and your story in te reo. Tutor Lei Graham will guide you in learning to recite your pepeha confidently. Sunday, 10am-12pm, $10 at UCOL.

CONCERT

Jun Bouterey-Ishido will perform on Sunday

One of New Zealand's most highly acclaimed young pianists, Jun Bouterey-Ishido, will perform in the Concert Chamber of the Whanganui War Memorial Centre on Sunday at 4pm. The programme includes a wide-ranging journey through musical lands and epochs, including Chopin's Polish dances.

EXHIBITION

Dressed to Thrill - a contrast of 1870s and 1970s clothing and accessories

In the Whanganui Regional Museum's Te Puni Taonga/Treasure House you'll find Dressed to Thrill — a contrast of 1870s and 1970s clothing and accessories, from big bustles to trouser suits for women and from heavy dark suits to lightweight pale fitted suits for men. The exhibition asks the question "what is a taonga or treasure?".

ON THE BOX

Relax on Saturday night with the original Jumanji movie, starring Robin Williams. The story of a board game with a difference, Jumanji combines magical special effects with an entrancing mix of fantasy, adventure and comedy. Three, 7pm.