5 things to do in Whanganui this Labour Weekend

MUSIC
And call me Royal. Dave Dobbyn brings his Open Up Tour to the Royal Opera House tonight, playing old favourites and popular anthems. From 7pm. Tickets $52.50. Support from Good Will.
FESTIVAL
All the fun of the festival, crammed into one afternoon. Taste Whanganui is on today at the Whanganui War Memorial Centre. Food, drink and live music with tastings and demonstrations. R18. From midday to 7pm.
HERITAGE
Each day this long weekend you can join local historian Kyle Dalton to explore the fascinating history and heritage of Whanganui. The tour includes Pakaitore/Moutoa Gardens, Pukenamu Queen's Park and the Old Town precinct. 1pm-3pm. Tickets $15 from I-Site.
ALBUM
Kiwi six-piece the Phoenix Foundation's new album Friend Ship is well worth a long weekend listen. Its 10 tracks include some notable collaborations with the NZ Symphony Orchestra, Nadia Reid and Hollie Fullbrook (Tiny Ruins).
MOVIE
Catch Rose Matafeo and the bloke who played Neville in Harry Potter in the new movie Baby Done. When Zoe (Matafeo) finds out she's pregnant she freaks out and tries to rush through her dreams before she turns into a mum. Showing at Embassy 3.