Whanganui's Rivercity Craft Beer Festival forced to can early session - but show will go on

The cancellation of one of the Rivercity Craft Beer Festival sessions is not concerning the organiser. Photo / File

The Rivercity Craft Beer Festival has been forced to drop one of its two planned sessions on Saturday after a food vendor pulled out.

Organiser Andy Henshaw said because the 11am to 3pm session overlapped with the Whanganui River Markets and the Fest of Cultural Unity, finding a replacement vendor wasn't possible. The festival will now only run from 5pm to 9pm.

"As food is a requirement of our liquor licence, I really had no option but to kill that session," Henshaw said.

"It's worked out well though. I've contacted each of the ticket holders personally and offered to swap their ticket or give them a full refund, and we've had a pretty good uptake on the swap, about 75 per cent."

Henshaw said all the bands scheduled to play throughout the day would perform in the evening session.

"In the current climate, all the bands are itching to play in front of a crowd and bang out some good tunes. I'm glad we've been able to accommodate them."

Two local chefs would provide food for the evening session, Henshaw said.

"They really know what they're doing. There'll be burgers and chips, and bean burritos for the vegetarians.

"It's the perfect food to soak up a bit of beer with.

"All the breweries are still on board, and we're just looking forward to a really good night."

Henshaw said there might still be tickets available at the door on Saturday, but he "wouldn't count on it".

• The Rivercity Craft Beer Festival starts at 5pm on Saturday, October 17, at the Whanganui Musicians Club, 65 Drews Ave. Participating breweries are Roots Brewing, Lads Brewing, Ruapehū Brewing, Forgotten 43, Concept Brewing and Brew Union.