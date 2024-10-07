Advertisement
2023 Census: How does Whanganui measure up?

The 2023 Census results show residents of the Manawatu-Whanganui region are losing their religion. Photo / NZME

Whanganui’s population is now 47,619, up 5.1% between 2018 and 2023, according to the latest Census data.

The population has climbed almost 13% in a decade from 42,153 in 2013.

Some 2023 census results were released this month including statistics on religion, ethnicity, gender identity, sexuality and housing.

The population of the Manawatū-Whanganui region is now 251,412, up 5.3% from 2018.

At 4,993,851, the national population growth has slowed. It increased 6.3% from 2018 to 2023, compared to 10.8% between 2013 and 2018.

South Taranaki’s population increased to 29,025, up 5.4% from 2018 to 2023. Ruapehu’s population grew 6.4% to 13,095 and Rangitīkei’s 4.2% to 15,663.

The number of dwellings in the Whanganui district increased 4%, lower than the national 9% increase.

For the first time, LGBTQ+ identities were included in the Census.

Nationally 4.2% of people identify as LGBTQ+ compared to 3.7% in Whanganui.

Smoking rates have fallen in Whanganui from the 17.1% of the population being regular smokers in 2018 to 10% in 2023. This number is still higher than the national average of 7.6%.

More than half of the Whanganui district does not practise any religion - 53.4%, up from 48.2% in 2018 and 37.4% in 2013.

This is slightly higher than the national average of 51.6% of people with no religious affiliation.

The median individual income for the Whanganui district is $32,500 versus $41,500 nationally. Despite this, the district has had a higher increase in income between 2018 and 2023 - 33.1% versus 30.5% nationally.

The most common industry Whanganui people work in is healthcare and social assistance at 14.3%, followed by manufacturing at 13.2%.

More census information, including information on families and households, will be released in November.

