2023 Census: How does Whanganui measure up?

The 2023 Census results show residents of the Manawatu-Whanganui region are losing their religion. Photo / NZME

Whanganui’s population is now 47,619, up 5.1% between 2018 and 2023, according to the latest Census data.

The population has climbed almost 13% in a decade from 42,153 in 2013.

Some 2023 census results were released this month including statistics on religion, ethnicity, gender identity, sexuality and housing.

The population of the Manawatū-Whanganui region is now 251,412, up 5.3% from 2018.

At 4,993,851, the national population growth has slowed. It increased 6.3% from 2018 to 2023, compared to 10.8% between 2013 and 2018.